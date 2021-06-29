FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies seized more than a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Maddox Parkway June 1, the Sheriff’s Office announced June 10 on Facebook.
Misty Twilight Slaton, 28, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth. A deputy spotted the Chatsworth woman driving along McFarland Parkway and pulled her over after she made an illegal turn. The officer became suspicious because Slaton was “overly nervous,” failed to make eye contact and gave inconsistent answers. A drug-sniffing K9 was deployed and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a small amount of heroin, 24 pills, drug paraphernalia and 1.1 pounds of meth, the report states.
Slaton was booked on three counts of manufacture/deliver/distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic-related charges. She remains held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.