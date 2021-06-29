FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies seized more than a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Maddox Parkway June 1, the Sheriff’s Office announced June 10 on Facebook.

Misty Twilight Slaton, 28, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth. A deputy spotted the Chatsworth woman driving along McFarland Parkway and pulled her over after she made an illegal turn. The officer became suspicious because Slaton was “overly nervous,” failed to make eye contact and gave inconsistent answers. A drug-sniffing K9 was deployed and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a small amount of heroin, 24 pills, drug paraphernalia and 1.1 pounds of meth, the report states.

Slaton was booked on three counts of manufacture/deliver/distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic-related charges. She remains held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

