Deputies charge woman for allegedly throwing vape

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 28-year-old Cumming woman Aug. 24 on battery charges after she allegedly threw her vape at her grandmother.
Deputies reported responding around 5 p.m. to a home on Burruss Road. The suspect told deputies her grandmother is “always trying to be in her business,” and she does not want to tell her grandmother everything.
The suspect said her grandmother grew angry when she refused to answer her questions, and her grandmother told her she needed to find another place to live. The woman said she then became angry, and that was when her vape “flew” out of her hand and hit her grandmother.
The suspect said she threw her vape because she is “connected spiritually” to her sister who lives in West Virginia, and she knew her grandmother was hurting her sister, though she did not know how, the report states.
The elder woman told deputies she attempted to talk to her granddaughter about finding a job in the next month to start supporting herself. She said the suspect had been living with her for roughly a month and had not been contributing.
The suspect was charged with felony battery. She is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $11,130 bond.