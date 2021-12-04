Deputies charge two Cleveland women with cocaine trafficking

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Cleveland, Ga., women were arrested after deputies found a supply of meth in their car during a traffic stop along Ga. 400 early Nov. 6.
Hayley Jean Kimsey, 55, and Mashelia Ann Martin, 51, were both charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
According to deputies, an officer spotted the suspects’ vehicle swerving along Ga. 400 near Martin Road. The driver, Martin, was not impaired. But officers separated the two women and their stories did not match up.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found what they described as a “large amount” of meth, a device used to smoke the drug, a loaded syringe, several used syringes and a number of clear baggies, according to the arrest report.
