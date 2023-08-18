Deputies charge suspect for 2022 home burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 41-year-old Norcross man July 24 in connection with a home burglary last September.
One of the three victims reported Sept. 17, 2022, his firearm, a Glock 17 9mm handgun, had been stolen from a duty belt at his mother’s house. When a second resident arrived at the home, she noticed the back door had been shattered, and several rooms ransacked, the report states.
Deputies reported finding the police duty belt on the kitchen floor and a ransacked chest. The second resident said her $200 collection of quarters was missing, and a third resident reported roughly $7,000 in cash and some $8,000 in jewelry had been stolen.
A nearly yearlong investigation led authorities to a suspect in the case.
He was arrested and charged with felony first degree residence burglary.