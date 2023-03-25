Deputies charge man with assault on girlfriend

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Cumming man March 11 who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while he was intoxicated.
Sheriff’s deputies received a third-party call March 10 in regard to a fight that had occurred on Columns Drive. At the residence, deputies spoke with Dylan Allen, 36. According to the sheriff’s report, Allen smelled strongly of alcohol, and he was slurring his words and struggling to maintain his balance, the report states.
Allen was reportedly uncooperative and refused to answer questions. Allen’s girlfriend told deputies she lived with him, and they had been arguing. She called her son-in-law to come help her, and the two men had fought.
She said she and Allen had had multiple arguments in the past, and she preferred to call her son-in-law rather than law enforcement, the report states.
The woman said Allen allegedly put his hands around her throat, and she had felt her airway being restricted. She and her son-in-law also said Allen had used abusive language toward her, and Allen had been throwing beer bottles on the ground outside. Deputies reported seeing bottles and shattered glass on the first and second floor walkways of the apartment building.
The woman and her son-in-law reportedly declined to file a statement. Allen was arrested on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.