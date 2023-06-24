Deputies charge driver with drug possession

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Sugar Hill man May 29 after reportedly finding methamphetamine inside a “Stoner Patch Dummies” candy wrapper during a traffic stop.
Deputies reported stopping a vehicle on Ga. 400 that was reported to have no valid insurance.
When the driver, Brian Smith, 41, provided his driver’s license, deputies reported noticing a small, colorful baggie, which Smith said were Sour Patch Kids that he had given his son earlier.
Deputies said Smith attempted to conceal the baggie, but he eventually handed it over. The label read “Stoner Patch Dummies” and the words “sour,” “sweet” and “stoned.” Deputies reported the label also read 500 mg and contained cannabis in the ingredients.
Upon closer inspection deputies reported observing a white, crystalline substance inside the packaging that tested positive for methamphetamine. The report states deputies also found a plastic tube Smith admitted to using to snort the drug.
Smith was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and failure to maintain insurance.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $12,270.