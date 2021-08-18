FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were called to a domestic incident that resulted in a house fire at the Hopewell Manor apartment complex Aug. 4.

Shanice Aleshia Riggins-Davenport, 21, was arrested at a residence along Hopewell Manor Drive. Deputies charged the Cumming woman with aggravated assault in connection with the domestic incident. A day later, Riggins-Davenport was charged with arson.

