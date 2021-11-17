FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested Nov. 4 following an alleged attack along Dr. Bramblett Road.
Deputies arrested Tyler Joseph Mele, 25, on Ga. 9 and charged him with aggravated battery. The charge stems from an Oct. 25 incident during which Mele reportedly punched his girlfriend’s brother in the face.
According to deputies, Mele knocked out the victim’s front tooth and split his lip. The victim told officers the attack was unprovoked, and Mele often gets aggressive when he drinks alcohol. He said he and his sister were playfully slapping each other in the face. He said Mele punched him immediately after he jokingly slapped his sister.
