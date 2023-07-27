Deputies arrest woman who allegedly fled chase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming woman July 2 who allegedly fled pursuit for outstanding warrants.
Deputies reported pursuing Amanda Kennedy, 42, on Hutchinson Road and Atlanta Highway around noon June 19. Kennedy has two active warrants in Forsyth County.
Cumming police officers reportedly initiated a traffic stop on Hutchinson Road, but Kennedy fled the scene toward Atlanta Highway. Deputies reported Kennedy was speeding in the center turn lane, passing other cars and swerving.
The pursuit ended near the skating rink on Atlanta Highway, the report states.
After the chase, deputies reported Kennedy had committed a hit-and-run during the initial traffic stop at a shopping plaza on Hutchinson Road.
A woman at the scene provided deputies a video of Kennedy allegedly pulling into a handicap parking spot, the report states. After Cumming police arrived, she is then seen reversing and hitting a truck with her front right bumper.
Kennedy was charged with attempting to elude for a felony offense, as well as misdemeanor hit-and-run and reckless driving.