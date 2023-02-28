Deputies arrest woman on identity fraud charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Fayetteville woman Feb. 16 who allegedly attempted to open a bank account using an Alabama woman’s identity.
Authorities arrested the suspect, Ashley Bennett, 33, at Regions Bank on Peachtree Parkway.
Responding deputies identified the Alabama driver’s license Bennett had attempted to use as expired. The name on the license belonged to an Alabama resident who had not given consent to Bennett to use her identity. The photo on the license matched Bennett’s appearance, the sheriff’s report states.
Deputies state that Bennett said she obtained the false license from a man who identified himself as “Wheezy.”
Bennett said Wheezy had picked her up from her residence and had taken her to a car rental dealer, where they rented a black Nissan Sentra. She said Wheezy gave her a package containing various false identification cards and licenses, the report states.
Deputies reportedly found a credit card carrying the Alabama woman’s name in Bennett’s purse.
Deputies arrested Bennett on two counts of felony forgery in the first degree, two counts of felony forgery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony transaction card theft and five counts of identity fraud.
Bennett is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $61,325.