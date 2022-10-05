Deputies arrest woman for driving while impaired

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local woman with DUI for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol last week.
Deputies responded to the south Forsyth County neighborhood Polo Fields on Sept. 19, after it was reported that a driver was having a medical emergency in the roadway.
When approached by deputies, the driver allegedly had extreme difficulty answering questions, was visibly shaking and had slurred speech. She reportedly told deputies she had left her home to buy alcohol at a nearby gas station.
The driver allegedly told deputies she had consumed two beers and took a Xanax, but also said she felt unsafe to drive.
The driver was placed under arrest and taken to the Forsyth County Jail.