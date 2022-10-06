Deputies arrest teen for gas station burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station on Buford Highway in Forsyth County on Sept. 20 after receiving reports of a burglary in process.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch could see a live feed of the suspect inside the closed business, and deputies immediately took him into custody before clearing the building.
The suspect, a male juvenile, allegedly shattered the store’s window and stole multiple vapes, cigars, packages of cigarettes and chewing tobacco and alcoholic beverages, worth approximately $111. The items were all recovered at the scene.
The juvenile suspect was taken to the sheriff’s office’s south precinct for further questioning.