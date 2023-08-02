Deputies arrest suspects for alleged check forgery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested two suspects July 7 on forgery charges after they allegedly stole checks from the mailboxes of local businesses.
Deputies reported stopping a Jeep Renegade after it had stopped abruptly on Buford Dam Road around 3 a.m. The two suspects reportedly exited the vehicle and switched places before continuing down the road. The Jeep’s tag was also expired, the report states.
Deputies reported conducting a traffic stop. During a probable cause search, deputies located a loaded firearm under the passenger seat, a metal crowbar and two checks from Forsyth County businesses.
Later that day, two businesses reported damaged mailboxes with visible prying marks, the report states.
Both suspects were charged with forgery in the third degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
One suspect, a 23-year-old from Decatur, received additional charges of expired registration and forgery in the fourth degree, and the other, a 20-year-old from Jonesboro, was charged with giving a false name and date of birth, driving without a valid license and improper stopping.