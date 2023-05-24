Deputies arrest suspects following traffic pursuit

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested two people following a vehicle chase on Ga. 400 May 7.
Deputies reported observing a Ford Fusion not proceeding on a green light onto southbound Ga. 400 around 2 a.m. The vehicle appeared to be waiting for the deputies to go first, the report states.
The deputies stopped on the entrance ramp, and the car then passed and began picking up speed. Deputies followed the vehicle, which reached a speed of approximately 120 miles per hour, the report states.
The vehicle exited Ga. 400 at Peachtree Parkway and crashed into a concrete island, a median and a curb while attempting a right turn onto Ga. 9. Deputies reported observing Jay Osborne, 21, of Covington and another suspect exiting the vehicle and running into the woods.
A K9 unit located the second suspect hiding beside the fence near Ga. 400, and he was arrested. Deputies were unable to locate Osborne at the scene.
Deputies contacted Osborne’s grandmother, who told deputies later that morning Osborne was turning himself in.
Osborne was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude and misdemeanor reckless driving, speeding and obstruction of law enforcement officers. The second suspect was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers.