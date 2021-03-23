FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man defrauded Regions Bank out of $300,000 by cashing dozens of fake check vouchers, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Amer Hani Meqdadi, 41, turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office on March 12. He was booked on two counts of use of computer to commit theft and 64 counts of third-degree forgery.
The charges stem from crimes Megdadi reportedly committed in 2018. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a corporate security investigator at Regions reported his fraudulent activity in April 2018. Bank officials said Megdadi forged 56 electronic checks totaling about $220,000. He cashed the vouchers at two different Regions Bank branches in Forsyth County.
Deputies explained the EFS vouchers are like blank checks that require two points of authentication — a money code issued by the account holder and an authorization code assigned to each transaction. The EFS vouchers are primarily used by truck drivers to cover expenses during long hauls.
Investigators said Megdadi began depositing fabricated EFS checks through the banks’ ATMs in January 2018 because the cash machines accepted them as regular checks and weren’t set up to distinguish the points of authentication. He quickly transferred the funds to different bank accounts before the vouchers were flagged as fraudulent, according to deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office indicated Regions Bank lost about $300,000 from the scheme.
