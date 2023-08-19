Deputies arrest suspect linked to vehicle burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Peachtree Corners man July 13 on theft and fraud charges in connection with a 2022 vehicle burglary.
A woman told deputies Sept. 17, 2022, her driver’s license, cash, debit card and her personal and business credit cards had been stolen from her wallet, which she had left in her unlocked vehicle during a Girl Scout event at Matt Community Park.
She reported one of her cards had been used for two $504 purchases at the Walmart on Marketplace Boulevard. Her business charge card was also used for a $1,500 purchase at the store.
The suspect, 45, was charged with two counts of felony transaction card theft, two counts of fraudulent use of transaction card and one count of identity fraud.