Deputies arrest suspect in May shoplifting at CVS

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 27-year-old Duluth woman Aug. 10, one of two suspects in a May shoplifting incident at CVS.
Deputies reported responding May 19 to a CVS on Post Road in response to an alleged shoplifting. The store manager said two females had entered the store around 9 p.m. with a child.
The manager said the women concealed an unknown number of beauty and cosmetic items under their dresses until other customers chased them out of the store.
He reported the suspects left in a Honda Odyssey, and he did not know the number of items or dollar amount of what was taken.
The suspect was charged with felony theft by shoplifting.