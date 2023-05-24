Deputies arrest suspect in March home burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a suspect May 2 in connection with a home burglary in March.
Deputies reported responding to a burglary at a home on Holly Branch Drive March 9. The homeowner told deputies he had noticed unauthorized charges on three of his credit cards while he was in Las Vegas Feb. 28-March 7.
The homeowner reported a charge of $43.17 at Domino’s March 2; a $67.76 charge at Amazon March 4; and two $40.50 charges at Walmart, two $30 charges at Amazon and a $160 purchase at Amazon March 7.
He reported four credit cards, a Georgia identification card, a Swiss residence identification card, four shoppers’ cards and $1,000 were missing from his home office, the report states. He also said a passport, a .22 Ruger pistol, a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 and a 12-gauge Citadel shotgun were missing from his bedroom.
The homeowner’s brother, who also lives at the home, told deputies he thought the suspect may be Joshua Douthit, 23, of Cumming, whom he had met in a support group. The brother said Douthit had visited the house before, and Douthit had asked him when he would be home.
Douthit was charged with felony first-degree forced residence burglary, transaction card theft, identity fraud and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a bond amount of $31,980.