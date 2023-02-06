Deputies arrest suspect in Hindu temple theft

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man Jan. 18 for the burglary of a Hindu temple in Cumming last year.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies responded April 17, 2022, to a possible theft at the temple on Shiloh Road. A witness told deputies five individuals entered the temple, and one requested the temple pray for them because they were having “baby issues.”
The witness noticed two of the suspects walking by the door, but he could not see because the male suspect blocked his view.
Another witness told deputies he saw one of the suspects placing the temple safe in a gold Mercedes-Benz, which then drove off with two suspects inside. A witness said the safe contained between $3,000 and $4,000.
The suspects also stole $10,000 from a backpack belonging to the assistant priest.