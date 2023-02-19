Deputies arrest suspect in family threat incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a man Feb. 7 charged with threatening to kill his daughter’s family some weeks ago.
Deputies received a call Jan. 2 from a man who alleged his father-in-law, John Colera, 60, of Cumming threatened to kill him, his wife and their 3-year-old son.
The man told deputies he and his family live with Colera and his wife at a home on Colchester Creek Drive.
The caller and his wife, Colera’s daughter, gave the elder couple an eviction notice after they had been having problems. After a second eviction notice was issued, Colera’s wife said her husband got angry and said he would kill his daughter and son-in-law.
Colera’s wife said her husband then grabbed two long guns from the wall. She warned the younger couple of Colera’s threat, the sheriff’s report stated.
The daughter and son-in-law barricaded themselves in a bathroom with their toddler, and then called law enforcement. He told deputies on the phone Colera had left in his truck.
Colera’s daughter told deputies her father has been becoming politically radicalized and had expressed suicidal thoughts.
Colera is being held at the Forsyth County Jail, charged with felony terroristic threats and acts. Bond has been set at $22,130.