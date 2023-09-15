Deputies arrest suspect in 2022 retail burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 39-year-old Florida man Aug. 30, one of two suspects in a 2022 burglary.
Deputies reported responding to a burglar alarm at a jewelry business on Peachtree Parkway around 1 a.m. Dec. 31, 2022.
Deputies observed the front door lock damaged, and the business’s front lights were hanging down. There were also fresh markings on a ladder leading to the roof, the report states.
The business’s keyholder told deputies the front lights were out of place, and deputies cleared the building, the report states.
Exterior camera footage showed two suspects in black clothing at the store between 11:50 p.m. and 12:58 a.m. The suspects climbed the ladder to the roof from the rear of the building.
The keyholder reported no items missing. A county fire unit responded, and deputies reported the suspects cut a hole in the roof to enter the building.
One of the suspects was later arrested and charged with felony forced smash-and-grab burglary and criminal damage to property in the second degree.