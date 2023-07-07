Deputies arrest suspect in 2022 business burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested Benjamin Heaslip, 37, of Commerce June 6 on charges stemming from a 2022 burglary at a landscaping business.
Deputies reported responding to a burglary March 16, 2022, at a landscaping store on Canton Highway. Employees told deputies they noticed the cash register was damaged, coins were on the floor and $318 was missing, the report states.
The employees said they had surveyed the property and did not notice any damage to the doors. The business owner, who had footage of the incident, estimated the burglary occurred around 5:30 a.m., the report states.
Deputies reported observing two exterior doors that were unlocked and holes that were cut in a sheetrock wall to access the locked building. The attic stairs were also pulled down, which the owner said was unusual, the report states.
Heaslip was charged with felony forced non-residence burglary in the second degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree and possession of tools for commission of a crime.