Deputies arrest suspect for kidnapping, battery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man July 1 who allegedly locked his wife in a bedroom and beat her.
Deputies reported responding to a domestic dispute on Stafford Place around 11 p.m. A woman told deputies her friend had called her an hour before because her husband had beaten her, the report states.
The victim reported her husband, Roland Allen Patrick III, 39, had looked through her phone while she was taking care of their son upstairs, and Patrick “saw things on Instagram that he did not like.”
When she came downstairs, the woman said Patrick locked her in a bedroom, confronted her and beat her. She reported Patrick hit her repeatedly with closed fists and his arms and threw her to the ground, the report states.
The report states that after Patrick stopped hitting her, he allegedly locked her in the bathroom to prevent someone from hearing her screams, according to the wife.
Deputies reported the woman said this was not the first instance of violence.
Patrick reportedly told deputies his wife had sent sexual videos of herself to her friends, and he admitted he “lost his cool” and hit her “a few times and that was it.”
Patrick was charged with felony kidnapping of an adult, false imprisonment and aggravated battery.