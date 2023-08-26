Deputies arrest suspect for child pornography

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 49-year-old Alpharetta man July 27 on 14 felony child pornography charges.
Deputies reported receiving a tip Feb. 20 on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
The suspect was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of creation or distribution of child pornography.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $77,280 bond.