Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage.
A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming, he saw his stepson, Jeremie Wade, 45, putting items in his car, then driving away. The man noticed his $300 heater was damaged, and there were screws, nuts and bolts on the ground.
Wade is alleged to have stolen three firearms, boxes of ammunition, firearm supplies and a plate carrier from a room in his stepfather’s garage.
Wade’s sister told deputies he has PTSD and has abused his medication. She said Wade had sent her illogical text messages earlier that day.
Deputies located Wade near Regions Bank. He was taken into custody and transported to Northside Forsyth Hospital.
The firearms were returned to the stepfather.