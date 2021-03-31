FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A March 17 traffic stop along Deerfield Crossing led to a pair of drug arrests after deputies seized guns, narcotics and stolen credit cards.
Ezel Myron McElroy, 21, of Duluth, and Blake Bakari-Ladel Benford, 22, of Detroit, Michigan, were both charged with five counts of identity fraud, obstruction, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Deputies stopped McElroy driving a Dodge Charger Hellcat with illegally tinted windows and detected the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Benford, who was a passenger, refused to give the deputy his ID and McElroy refused to exit the vehicle. After a brief verbal exchange, McElroy put the car in reverse and tried to maneuver around another deputy’s patrol vehicle at the scene. Deputies reached inside the Charger, unlocked the doors and pulled both men out of the vehicle.
Officers found a small bag of marijuana shake, several sets of Dodge keys and $3,700 in cash in Benford’s pocket. There were several Dodge key fobs in McElroy’s possession as well. Deputies also found four Visa debit cards in his wallet with different names.
In the vehicle, deputies found individually packaged bags of marijuana along with $2,400 in cash and another Visa debit card. There was also a loaded 9mm Glock in the glove compartment. Both men had felony convictions in Michigan that prohibited them from owning or possessing a gun, deputies indicated.
