Deputies arrest man on felony marijuana charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Jeffersonville man after an April 2 traffic stop allegedly uncovered large packages of marijuana in his car.
Deputies reported observing a Honda Accord traveling 20 miles over the speed limit, and the vehicle’s tag was expired.
When they conducted a traffic stop at Bethelview and Atlanta roads, deputies reported sensing the odor of marijuana coming from the car when speaking to the driver, Ronnie Clark, 28, of Jeffersonville.
Deputies reported searching Clark’s vehicle and finding a scale, baggies and three large, packaged bags of marijuana.
Clark was charged with felony possession of a Schedule 1 substance with intent to distribute.