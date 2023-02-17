Deputies arrest man on felony drug counts

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a man Feb. 2 after reportedly finding marijuana and an array of other illegal substances in his car parked in a median along Ga. 400 near McFarland Parkway.
Deputies found Andre Camarena, 32, of Norcross in the back seat of the parked car.
The sheriff’s report states that Camarena appeared to be overdosing, and deputies noticed the smell of marijuana inside the car and a straw with a white powdery substance on it.
Deputies reported finding a bag of cocaine in Camarena’s pocket. In the glovebox, they reported fining 9 grams of marijuana, five MDMA pills, 17 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 10 grams of cocaine and 45 alprazolam pills.
The deputies identified Camarena’s driver’s license as having been suspended for DUI in 2022. A deputy conducted field sobriety tests that determined Camarena was under the influence to the extent that he was unsafe to drive.
Deputies transported Camarena to Northside Forsyth Hospital. After being cleared, Camarena was transported to Forsyth County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana under an ounce, MDMA, Psilocybin, alprazolam and drug-related objects, as well as possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The deputy said it appeared Camarena also took two blood vials from the emergency room with the intent to dispose of them.
Deputies issued two citations for DUI multiple substances and suspended licenses as well.