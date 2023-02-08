Deputies arrest man in jewelry burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect Jan. 28 following a burglary in progress call.
Homeowners on Normandy Lane in Suwanee told deputies they left their home around 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Roughly 20 minutes later, the homeowners received a notification from their camera system that showed two suspects near the swimming pool. Later, the footage showed the two suspects fleeing the home.
Deputies arrested Edgardo Cadiz, 30, of Miami in the Brixton Place neighborhood. While tracking Cadiz, a K9 officer found a mask, crowbars, hats and bags on the ground.
A deputy found a Louis Vuitton purse, an Adidas bag and clothing items in the backyard. The master and children’s bedrooms were ransacked, and the glass back door was shattered during the incident.
The suspects allegedly took jewelry with a value of $6,000 from the home. Other items taken from the residence were recovered.