FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man Feb. 19 for reportedly damaging his father's vehicle along East Candler Street.
Deputies were dispatched to the incident Feb. 6 and found the vehicle's passenger windows and rear windshield had been busted out. The front windshield was also damaged, and one of the side mirrors had been knocked off.
The victim identified his son, Kenneth Charles Oswald, as the suspect. Deputies obtained a warrant and charged Oswald, 37, of Auburn, with second-degree criminal damage to property.
