Deputies arrest man for gunfire incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gainesville man who allegedly fired a firearm outside his neighbors home multiple times in April.
Incident reports said the man was captured on security camera footage firing a handgun multiple times out his truck window, while passing by a neighbor’s home April 25. The report said that similar incidents have happened to the victim multiple times, and he believes he is being targeted specifically by the suspect.
Jail records said the 28-year-old Gainesville man who owns the truck shown on security camera footage, was arrested Dec. 13 for discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street and reckless contact. Officials did not comment on why the man was arrested now, eight months after the incident.
The man was taken to the Forsyth County Jail and has since been released on bond.