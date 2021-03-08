FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies reported finding marijuana and a stolen gun in a Stone Mountain man’s car during a Feb. 24 traffic stop along Franklin Goldmine Road.
Adrian Lamont Butts, 50, was charged with possession of marijuana over 1 ounce, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of open alcohol container by driver and failure to maintain lane.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Butts’ Toyota Camry after noticing the car swerving on the roadway. The deputy reported noticing the scent of marijuana and spotted a beer can sticking out from under the driver’s seat. That gave officers probable cause to search the vehicle, according to deputies. In the trunk, officers found a bag with a “large quantity” of pot, a digital scale and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen out of Cobb County.
