Deputies arrest driver for drug possession

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Dawsonville man April 7 for alleged possession of illegal drugs that he reportedly had hidden in his boxers.
Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Smith Drive after the driver Craig Wooke, 39, had failed to maintain lane and made an improper turn off Ga. 400.
Wooke told deputies he was on his way home from Woodstock. The report states he lit a cigarette, began speaking faster and had watery eyes.
Deputies reported asking Wooke whether he had used illegal drugs in the past, and he said no. The deputies then asked him if he had ever been arrested, and Wooke said he had been for DUI drugs associated with marijuana.
A field sobriety test indicated no physical clues of intoxication, the report states, but deputies observed clinical manifestations of use, including constricted pupils, body tremors and a lack of convergence in both eyes.
Deputies searched Wooke’s vehicle with his consent. Inside, they reported finding capped syringes, Naloxone and a purple cotton ball on the bottom of a cola can that tested positive for fentanyl.
Wooke reportedly told deputies he had crack and fentanyl in his boxers. He removed the drugs, and they were placed in an evidence bag.
Wooke was charged with felony possession of a Schedule One controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor improper turn.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $35,210 bond.