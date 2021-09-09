FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming woman was arrested for excessively calling 911 after she contacted authorities dozens of times on Aug. 21.
Karoline Jennifer Hinga, 45, was charged with improper use of 911. Deputies said she called the Sheriff’s Office 28 times. Fifteen of those calls were to 911 and none were for legitimate law enforcement purposes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies tried to explain to Hinga that calling 911 when there’s no emergency is dangerous. She told officers each time that she understood but continued to make the calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.