FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Cumming teen suspected of stealing money from a Kroger cash register along Bethelview Road on Aug. 12.
Alberto Stuart Robles, 19, was charged with strong armed robbery of a business. According to deputies, Robles used the CoinStar machine at the grocery store and took his voucher to a cashier. When the cashier opened the register to cash him out, Robles grabbed all the money from the drawer and fled.
Employees gave officers a description of the suspect and provided a tag of his getaway vehicle. Deputies used that information to track Robles.
