FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of cashing a fake check earlier this year.

Richard Lee Nelson, 47, of Cumming, was nabbed June 14 on Griffin Trail Way in Cumming. He was charged with forgery and ID fraud.

The charges stem from a February incident at the Citgo gas station along Atlanta Highway. A store manager told deputies the suspect cashed a forged check there for $1,080. The check was purportedly from a business called New South Landscapes. Investigators determined the check was not issued to Nelson and it wasn’t endorsed.

