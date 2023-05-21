Deputies arrest couple after high-speed chase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Covington man after a high-speed chase on southbound Ga. 400 May 1.
Deputies reported spotting a suspect sought in another crime, David Hamilton, 43, of Covington, in a GMC Yukon at an outlet mall off Ga. 400 in Dawsonville. They also observed a passenger in the vehicle, Alshawnta Strothers, 36, of Pennsylvania.
Hamilton reportedly attempted to flee on southbound Ga. 400, reaching speeds of more than 120 miles per hour. Deputies laid spike strips near the Ga. 20 exit at Cumming, the report states, and after Hamilton hit the strips, he continued driving over 100 miles per hour while his tires deflated.
When deputies rammed the vehicle off the highway north of the Peachtree Parkway exit, the suspects fled on foot into a mobile home park, the report states. Strothers was reportedly detained first, and deputies found Hamilton under one of the mobile homes.
Deputies reported locating an HK P2000 handgun on the ground near Hamilton’s vehicle, as well as a clear container holding roughly 1 ounce of marijuana in the center console and three cellphones in the front of the vehicle.
Hamilton was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude for a felony offense and misdemeanor speeding, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Strothers was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.
Both are being held at the Forsyth County Jail. Strothers’ bond is set at $45,620. The report did not state a bond for Hamilton.