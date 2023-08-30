Deputies arrest Conyers man who allegedly violated order

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 51-year-old Conyers man Aug. 17 who allegedly violated a temporary protective order filed against him by his ex-girlfriend.
The victim reported Aug. 14 the suspect had been texting her after she was granted a temporary protective order against him Aug. 2.
She provided deputies with screenshots of the messages, which showed the suspect texting her multiple times asking if they could talk. On a second phone number, the suspect allegedly told her not to tell anyone and asked if she could call him “off the record.”
The suspect also allegedly texted her parents, asking to speak with them. The victim reported blocking his number on her parents’ phones as well.
The suspect was charged with misdemeanor violation of a temporary protective order.