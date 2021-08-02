FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man was arrested July 7 after a deputy spotted him flashing police lights at another motorist on McFarland Parkway.
Alvarado Angel Gonzalez, 28, was charged with impersonating a public officer or employee and prohibited use of blue lights/siren.
Deputies said Gonzaelez was driving a black Ford Explorer eastbound along McFarland Parkway near Ga. 400. His SUV had a blue and red visor and he was trailing another vehicle. A deputy saw Gonzalez flashing his blue lights at the other car as if he was trying to make a traffic stop. The deputy made a U-turn and intervened, questioning Gonzalez about the lights on his SUV. By the time the officer got to the suspect’s car, he had ripped the lights down from his windshield and put them on his passenger’s side floorboards, the deputy noted.
Gonzalez claimed he was trying to prank a friend by pulling him over. But the officer called the friend and he wasn’t anywhere near the area at the time.
