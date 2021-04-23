FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Three out-of-town visitors from Chicago had their “vacation” interrupted April 12 when they were arrested following a police chase near the Merchant’s Square shopping plaza.
Someone called deputies after seeing a reckless driver toss a suspicious bag out of their Dodge Charger. Deputies reported the car may have been associated with recent thefts and issued a bulletin for the vehicle.
Officers spotted the Charger on Atlanta Road and followed it into the plaza parking lot. Four men emerged from the vehicle, but they quickly hopped back in and fled the scene when deputies approached to make a traffic stop. The vehicle sped north up Atlanta Highway and deputies ended the pursuit by executing a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, at Buford Dam Road.
The occupants told deputies they were in town for vacation, but officers found a fake ID, ski masks, raw marijuana, a loaded pistol with an extended clip and an unloaded Glock with a high-capacity drum in the car. Investigators noted all four were dressed in hooded sweatshirts, although the weather outside was 80 degrees.
Two of the suspects had extensive criminal records in Illinois with multiple felony convictions for violent crimes, the Sheriff’s Office indicated.
Qushawn Hawkins, the 26-year-old driver, was charged with reckless driving, felony fleeing, first- and second-degree forgery, possession of marijuana and multiple traffic violations. He was released from jail April 14 on $18,240 bond.
Kantrelle Hawkins, 24, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a sawed-off shotgun. He was released April 17 on $22,150 bond.
Javon Sherrod, 20, was booked on counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to use a seatbelt. He remains in custody at Forsyth County Jail on $23,930 bond.
A third passenger in the vehicle was released without being charged, according to deputies.
