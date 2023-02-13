Dental office reports stolen insurance checks

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Several checks mailed to Johns Creek Dental Associates have been reported stolen, some altered and all cashed.
The five checks totaled $2,560.90, according to a Jan. 31 police report, and were from various dental insurance companies to settle claims.
The office manager told Johns Creek Police that she discovered the checks, dated November and December of last year, were missing in mid-January when the clients’ accounts had been 30 days past due.
The woman said she called the insurance companies when she saw the checks were missing.
The officer manager told police she suspects that checks may have been stolen from the free-standing mailbox just outside the business.
There are no cameras filming the mailbox, the report said, but the business has upgraded its mailbox to include a lock.