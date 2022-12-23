Delivery man reported for threatening behavior

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While staffing her post at the Country Club of the South gate on Barnwell Road, a woman reported Nov. 29 that a man in a black Hyundai sedan became irate shortly after he approached the gate and said he was delivering food.
The man demanded that he enter through the gate. But the woman said she told him he must provide his driver’s license per standard operating procedure. The man then continued a “barrage of disrespectful language,” the police report said, but he then provided his license after the woman told him she would call 911.
The man then pulled to the side, exited the vehicle and began slamming his fists on the glass of the guardhouse. He demanded that she provide him with his driver’s license and screamed racial slurs.
The man fled the scene before police arrived. The woman said she only wanted him criminally trespassed.
Police called the man to get his side of the story. He demanded that police mail him his license. When police offered the option to return to the scene to retrieve his license or have it logged as evidence, the man said he didn’t care and hung up the phone.
Police logged his license as evidence.