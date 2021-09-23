MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a cul-de-sac along Hawks Circle after a FedEx delivery driver lost control of his truck and ran into a resident’s front yard Aug. 23.
The homeowner said caused $1,500 worth of damages to her street sign as well as her yard. A witness saw the driver hit the street sign as he made a U-turn, according to police. The truck then hit the curb and continued into the victim’s yard.
The driver told the homeowner his load shifted as he was making the U-turn and he lost control of his vehicle. The woman said the driver’s manager told her “just send me the bill,” when she spoke to him about the incident.
She said she made a police report because of the manager’s apathetic demeanor as a way to document the wreck just in case the company failed to pay for the damages to her yard.
