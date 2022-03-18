DeKalb police nab three suspects, meth and guns in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit conducted a major drug bust and arrested three suspects near Dunwoody Crossing on March 15.
The bust led authorities to seize 157 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 152 pounds of powder methamphetamine, 8 pounds of cocaine, 4 pounds of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 183 pounds of marijuana, 900 Xanax pills and 2 gallons of liquid meth.
Additionally, detectives recovered five rifles, four handguns, and “a large amount” of money.
In a March 16 announcement on Facebook, the DeKalb County Police Department stated all three suspects were charged with trafficking offenses in relation to the incident but did not release their names or specific charges.
Anyone with information regarding the sales, use or possession of illegal narcotics within DeKalb County, is asked to contact the DeKalb County Drug Hotline at 770-724-7762.