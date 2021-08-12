FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested an alleged burglar suspected of smashing his way into a pair of businesses July 10.

Donny Lewis Alexander, 62, of Decatur, was arrested July 20 and charged with second-degree burglary. According to deputies, Alexander forced his way into two neighboring businesses in the Meadows at Commerce Center, an industrial office complex located along Shiloh Road East. Investigators said he threw a rock through the front glass doors to make entry. Alexander remained held at the Forsyth County jail without bail.

