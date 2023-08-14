Decatur man charged for intimidating officer

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a 44-year-old shoplifting suspect after he allegedly threatened to grab an officer’s gun during an investigation on Perimeter Center East in Dunwoody.
Officers were called to an Exxon gas station on Perimeter Center at 1:30 a.m. July 18 after reports said a shoplifting occurred.
Witnesses said a man entered the gas station, plugged his phone into a store outlet and began stuffing items into his jacket, before fleeing the scene on foot.
When an officer located the suspect on Ashford Dunwoody Road, the man allegedly approached and threatened to pull out the officers gun and shoot him.
The suspect continued to approach and act aggressively until the officer unholstered his TASER and forced him to the ground.
Once backup arrived on scene, officers arrested the man for making terroristic threats, simple assault and shoplifting.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.