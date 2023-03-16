Decatur man arrested for Dunwoody restaurant shooting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have arrested a 25-year-old Decatur man who allegedly shot and seriously injured a security guard at the Sage Woodfire Tavern in Dunwoody last month.
Anthony Bernard Jones was arrested March 5 after a month-long hunt by DeKalb County authorities for a pair of suspects who allegedly left the restaurant near Perimeter Mall without paying for their meal and then shot a security guard when he attempted to prevent them from leaving.
A police report from the incident said the 29-year-old guard suffered three wounds from the attack, one in the hand, forearm and shoulder, by a man and woman who fled in a black sedan.
The security guard was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. There has since been no update on his condition.
Jones was later identified as the shooter by witnesses at the scene and was arrested by the DeKalb County Police Department when his license plate triggered an alert on a FLOCK license plate camera.
DeKalb County Jail records show that he was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated battery disfigurement, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm near a public highway and theft of services.
He was released from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office custody on bond March 8, records said.
Another individual, Jailyn Reese, 22, of Atlanta was also charged with theft of services in connection with the incident and has also been released from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office custody.