Decatur driver charged for having no license

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 29-year-old Decatur man July 15 for speeding, driving without a license and having no form of identification.
Deputies reported observing an orange Jeep speeding 60 mph in a 45-mph zone on Buford Highway around 3 a.m. The Jeep then drove over the gore and sped past another vehicle while merging onto northbound Ga. 400, the report states.
Deputies clocked the Jeep speeding 20 mph over the speed limit on the highway. When deputies activated their blue lights to stop the vehicle, the driver turned on his flashing lights but continued driving 70 mph.
The Jeep left Ga. 400 at exit 17 and stopped abruptly in the middle of an intersection. Deputies reported approaching the vehicle and finding a female driver who was shaky and breathless and a man who was laying in the backseat.
The woman told deputies she had switched seats with her boyfriend, who feared the police because of previous encounters, the report states. The man told deputies the woman was lying, and he had been sleeping in the backseat because he had just gotten off work.
Deputies reported the man provided a name that returned no results in the Georgia Crime Information Center. Deputies then fingerprinted the man, which showed his driver’s license had been suspended, and he had an active arrest warrant from Clayton County.
The man admitted to switching seats with his girlfriend because his license had been suspended, the report states.
He was charged with driving with a suspended license, speeding, failure to maintain lane, driving through the gore, failure to yield for emergency vehicles and not having identification on his person.