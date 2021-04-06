FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth, Ga., man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase March 24.
Authorities said Christopher Michael Manning, 41, had asked to test drive a new Toyota Tundra at the Beaver Toyota dealership on Buford Highway. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the salesperson handed Manning the keys, and he took off without the dealer. Deputies began chasing Manning near West Bank Park, and he eventually crashed on Windermere Parkway. He was captured after a short foot chase.
He was charged with theft by taking, two counts of criminal damage to property, obstruction, fleeing and attempting to elude and a parole violation. He remained held without bond.
