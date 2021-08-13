MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a Spring View Drive home July 19 to settle a dispute between movers. The complainant said he works for a moving company and the suspect had responded to an online ad to assist the company with jobs for the day. He said the suspect worked 3 ½ hours at an agreed rate of $20 per hour.
When it was time to settle up for the day, the victim planned to pay the man $80. He said the suspect became aggressive and demanded more money, claiming he “usually gets paid at least $200 for jobs like this.”
The victim said he agreed to pay the man an additional hour — $90 — for being a hard worker, but that was all he could offer.
When the victim pulled out the cash to pay the suspect, he said the disgruntled man snatched the wad of bills out of his hand then punched him in the side of the head. The victim slipped in wet paint and fell to the ground. He got up and chased the suspect, who was able to escape in a Dodge Grand Caravan.
Officers were able to identify the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of robbery by sudden snatching and battery.
